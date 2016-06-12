Monster Honda Energy Team To Be Kitted Out By Alpinestars

Monster Energy Honda Team’s newest technical innovation for the forthcoming Dakar Rally 2017 will feature the latest in cutting edge competition outfits. Riders from the Monster Honda Energy Team are set to adorn the most recent range of Alpinestars’ protective racing gear.



The participation in Rally Dakar 2017 marks the start of collaboration between Alpinestars and Monster Energy Honda Team, which will see the official Honda factory riders decked out in competition-wear from the prestigious Italian brand – the world’s leading manufacturer of high-tech motorsport gear.



Joan Barreda, Ricky Brabec, Paulo Gonçalves and Michael Metge, the four components of the Monster Energy Honda Team -after Benavides’ injury- will be dressed entirely in the most recent line of Alpinestars garments – Techstar – which will include not only trousers and shirts, but also jackets and other technical gear, designed and made in one of Alpinestars’ cutting edge R & D centres.



Tetsuhiro Kuwata, HRC Director, pointed out that “HRC and Alpinestars have maintained a close rapport of technical collaboration over the years in different motorsport disciplines. This is why we are so proud that we can increase our relationship to include the riders of the Monster Energy Honda Team who will have high-tech, high-performance material available to them for a competition as demanding as the Rally Dakar”.



Likewise, Gabriele Mazzarolo, Chairman and CEO of Alpinestars commented: “Alpinestars’ support for the Monster Energy Honda Team is a natural extension of Alpinestars long-standing co-operation with Honda in many diverse forms of motorsports and motorcycling activities. From countless motocross and road racing championships to their own team in Formula 1, Alpinestars and Honda have raced together for many decades. The high performance riding equipment that Alpinestars has developed for the Honda Team riders for the 2017 Dakar and other international rally raid events features the very latest, cutting edge, materials and construction technologies to ensure the ultimate in comfort and protection for some of the toughest riding challenges in motorcycle sport.”



The Dakar Rally 2017 gets underway in the Paraguayan capital, Asunción, on January 2nd. Riders will have to cover 9,000 kilometres that take in every type of terrain and will be forced to endure temperatures ranging from -3 degrees to 45 degrees Celsius. The 39th edition of the event concludes in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the 14th January.



