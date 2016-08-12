Christmas Village Highlights Holiday Week at Speedway Christmas

Posted by: newsla on Dec 17, 2016 - 08:05 AM Christmas Village Highlights Holiday Week at Speedway Christmas



Fans are packing into Speedway Christmas, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s annual family-friendly showcase of lights, for an unforgettable dose of Christmas cheer around Charlotte’s iconic, 1.5-mile superspeedway. To accommodate the growing crowd, this year’s light show will also have its expansive infield Christmas village open every day from now until Christmas Day, while the light show runs through Dec. 31. The show opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. every day.



PLEASE NOTE: Fans are encouraged to arrive early this Friday and Saturday, as long lines could mean for extended waiting periods.



Here’s a look at some of the exciting attractions fans can enjoy when they race into Speedway Christmas and its record 3.75 miles of lights:



• PICTURES WITH SANTA AND ICE PRINCESS: Children can get their pictures taken with Santa from now through Dec. 24 in the Christmas village, and – more important, lock in their Christmas wishes. Additionally, children can meet a real Ice Princess and get a picture with her through Dec. 30;



• FOX 46 MOVIE NIGHTS: Classic Christmas films are displayed starting at 6:30 p.m. on the giant Speedway TV each night the village is open, with Christmas favorites including “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “The Grinch,” “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” and “Frozen” on the 16,000-square-footscreen. The best part: movie admission comes free with ticket purchase;



• BETHLEHEM VILLAGE AND PETTING ZOO: Families can enjoy a comprehensive petting zoo with animals including camels, donkeys, ponies, goats and cows. Volunteers will also bring the Christmas story to life in a living nativity scene;



• HORSE-DRAWN WAGON RIDES: Few things encapsulate the holiday spirit like a horse-drawn wagon ride, and there’s no wagon ride like a Charlotte Motor Speedway wagon ride.



PaddockTalk Perspective



