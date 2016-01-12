|
|
|
|
|· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
· NASCAR, Monster Energy announce premier series entitlement partnership (Dec 1, 2016)
· Jeff Gordon to Drive New Cadillac DPI-V.R in Return to Rolex 24 At Daytona (Dec 1, 2016)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Richard Petty Motorsports Statement on 2017
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!
"At the conclusion of the 2016 season, we evaluated how to best improve our on-track product. We feel that it's in the best interest of our partners and for Richard Petty Motorsports to focus our resources on the No. 43 Ford Fusion and Aric (Almirola) in 2017.
|
|
"A concentrated effort on one team will position us for improvement while giving us adequate time to reestablish our two-car team in 2018. For the interim, we will lease one of our two charters."
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|