2016 F1: Majority would vote for 'Halo'
Posted by: Admin on Dec 19, 2016 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Majority would vote for 'Halo'


'Halo' looks set to be on the way into F1 for 2018.

Although introduction of the controversial cockpit protection concept was delayed for 2017, FIA president Jean Todt said the drivers will be consulted for their opinion ahead of a possible mandatory debut for 2018.

 

The governing body made a fresh attempt to win over doubters at the Abu Dhabi finale, with a presentation during the drivers' briefing.

"I did not learn anything at the presentation that could change my mind," Nico Hulkenberg, one such Halo sceptic, told Auto Motor und Sport.

Fellow opponents include Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer, the German report added.

However, Hulkenberg fears that "If a vote were to be taken, the majority would probably be in favour".



