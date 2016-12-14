|
The governing body made a fresh attempt to win over doubters at the Abu Dhabi finale, with a presentation during the drivers' briefing.
"I did not learn anything at the presentation that could change my mind," Nico Hulkenberg, one such Halo sceptic, told Auto Motor und Sport.
Fellow opponents include Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer, the German report added.
However, Hulkenberg fears that "If a vote were to be taken, the majority would probably be in favour".
PaddockTalk Perspective