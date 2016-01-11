F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
· NASCAR, Monster Energy announce premier series entitlement partnership (Dec 1, 2016)
· Jeff Gordon to Drive New Cadillac DPI-V.R in Return to Rolex 24 At Daytona (Dec 1, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Lowe to Williams, Allison to Mercedes ? (Dec 12, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Growing financial loss at Austrian GP ? (Dec 8, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Schumacher to become Mercedes junior ? (Dec 6, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ?
Posted by: Admin on Dec 19, 2016 - 06:16 AM
Rumor
2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ?


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Antonio Giovinazzi is tipped to step into a third driver role with Ferrari for 2017.

As he fought for the GP2 title, the 23-year-old Italian was linked with a move into F1 next year.

 

Ultimately, it was the more experienced GP2 driver Pierre Gasly, of the Red Bull family, who won the day in the feeder category.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport is now tipping Giovinazzi for a third driver role at Ferrari for 2017.

"In the coming days, perhaps at the Christmas lunch with journalists at Maranello on Monday, Ferrari is expected to announce Giovinazzi's arrival in the (development) Academy," the Italian report said.

La Gazzetta said manager Enrico Zanarini was a key to the deal, thanks to his strong contacts within Ferrari after handling Eddie Irvine and Giancarlo Fisichella's careers.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy