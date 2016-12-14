F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
· NASCAR, Monster Energy announce premier series entitlement partnership (Dec 1, 2016)
· Jeff Gordon to Drive New Cadillac DPI-V.R in Return to Rolex 24 At Daytona (Dec 1, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Lowe to Williams, Allison to Mercedes ? (Dec 12, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Growing financial loss at Austrian GP ? (Dec 8, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Schumacher to become Mercedes junior ? (Dec 6, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Todt asks Massa to be F1 steward
Posted by: Admin on Dec 19, 2016 - 06:17 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Todt asks Massa to be F1 steward


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Felipe Massa says he has been invited by his former boss to become an F1 steward.

Although the Brazilian is understood to be considering an offer to cancel his retirement if Valtteri Bottas leaves Williams, Massa told UOL Esporte that another option is becoming one of the ex-drivers who doubles as a rule-adjudicating steward.

 

The 35-year-old said the offer came directly from Jean Todt, his former boss at Ferrari.

"He said he wants me to become a steward at the races, but I don't know if that's what I want to do," Massa said, referring to Todt who is now FIA president.

"I certainly can do something with the FIA, helping with the road safety campaign or something. But steward; I don't know."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy