Honda and Motul, who already have various collaborative agreements with different teams and disciplines such as Motocross and the Honda Road Racing Team (IOM TT), are to strengthen their alliance with Monster Energy Honda Team in their forthcoming bid for Dakar glory.



Motul was there to accompany Honda in its comeback to the Dakar after a twenty-three year absence from the legendary race that puts man and machine through their paces in a gruelling fortnight of racing over every imaginable terrain type. The internationally renowned French lubricant manufacturer will be backing the official Honda factory team for the fifth consecutive year in Cross-Country Rallies, in a reciprocally beneficial relationship.



With product line including 300V Factory Line lubricants, coolants, brake fluids, chain cleaners, additives and fork lubricants, Motul offers a wide-range of products which will protect and safeguard the Honda CRF450 and the Monster Energy Honda Team throughout all tests and competitions. In the toughest of all motorcycle events – the Dakar – Motul will likewise be present in the bivouac with a wide variety of products for use by riders and mechanics who will also benefit from the presence of one of the brand’s technical specialists.



The Dakar 2017 gets underway on 2nd January 2017 from Asunción, Paraguay, with a 9000 kilometre marathon that will see some of the competitors arrive in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires two weeks later. On route riders and crew will get a day off in La Paz, Bolivia on Sunday 8th January.



