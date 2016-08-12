K-Hill Motorsports Adds To 2017 Lineup With Signing Of Rising Star Zach Holden

Posted by: newsla on Dec 20, 2016 - 06:20 AM K-Hill Motorsports Adds To 2017 Lineup With Signing Of Rising Star Zach Holden



Coming off a - season in the Pro Series with numerous National Runoff titles, K-Hill Motorsports announced that Zach Holden will be aligning himself to lead the team's F2000 program for the 2017 season. Holden is a 16-year-old American driver residing in Greenfield, Ind.



Holden made his class debut at the end of the 2016 season when he switched from go karts to F2000 and finished second in back-to-back races. The upstart driver has been racing since age 5 at the New Castle Motorsports Park in go karts.



Holden is no stranger to building from the ground up and having a good foundation. He's been traveling all over the United States with his karting career, amassing multiple championships at the local level starting as early as 2007 and National levels in the years since, which has allowed him to compete at a wide variety of tracks.



His most recent achievement was his first attempt in the Rotax and he did well enough to finish second in points. Now he's jumping to F2000 to tackle his next challenge with K-Hill Motorsports to help him along the way.



"I am very excited to be joining K-Hill this year for the F2000 team," Holden said. "I know they are a very competitive team and always well prepared. I can't wait to get out there with them all and put in good results. A few goals for me this year are to be a very competitive racer driving in the top three in every race. One other goal is to win the ."



"I'm excited to have such a young karting superstar join our team and F2000 program for the coming season," said Kris Kaiser, Team Principal of K-Hill Motorsports. "We can't wait to get to Florida in January and begin racing, qualify for the Runoffs and going full speed into the Pro Series. We are ready to rock-n-roll."



PaddockTalk Perspective



