NHRA’s new partnership with FOX in 2016 resulted in a dramatic increase in viewership for Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series programs. The series, where sportsman drivers hone their skills, was showcased 16 times during the season with one-hour programs on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2) following each national .



Each saw increased ratings with the K&N Filters Route 66 Nationals from Chicago coming in as the most-viewed show in 2016. For the season, the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series viewership saw a 35 percent increase over the previous year.



FS2 aired the programs in primetime and FS1 re-aired the telecasts within three days of the original FS2 Thursday



“The success of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is an integral part of the ,” said Peter Clifford, president. “To give the racers a platform to showcase their skills and their sponsors to fans across the country is a valuable tool for all the teams.”



The Lucas Oil Series programs set a new standard for this coverage. “We increased the elements of the show, added more features and background stories about the drivers, and enhanced the experience for our viewers – a trend that we will continue into next year," said Ken Adelson, VP of ’s operations.



The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is ’s marquee Sportsman series. Racing categories include Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car, Comp Eliminator, and Super Stock, among others. Prominent graduates of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series who have gone on to successful careers in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series include Morgan Lucas, Brandon Bernstein, Shawn Langdon, Courtney Force, Erica Enders, Brittany Force, Alexis DeJoria and Jeg Coughlin Jr.



Headquartered in Glendora, Calif., is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. presents 24 national events featuring the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the Summit Racing Series and the Drags: Street Legal Style presented by AAA. also offers Jr. Street program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 5 to 17. In addition, owns and operates five racing : Atlanta Dragway in Georgia; Gainesville Raceway in Florida; National Trail Raceway in Ohio; Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis; and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California. For more information, log on to .com, or visit the official pages on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.



