F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
· NASCAR, Monster Energy announce premier series entitlement partnership (Dec 1, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Lowe to Williams, Allison to Mercedes ? (Dec 12, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Growing financial loss at Austrian GP ? (Dec 8, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Hamilton wants to keep same crew
Posted by: Admin on Dec 20, 2016 - 06:27 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Hamilton wants to keep same crew


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Lewis Hamilton says he wants to keep his entire crew of mechanics and engineers for 2017.

Throughout this year, a bone of contention between Mercedes and the triple world champion was the way boss Toto Wolff shuffled up members of Hamilton and former teammate Nico Rosberg's race crews prior to the season.

 

"I'll speak to Toto about next year and say 'I don't want my guys being changed'," Hamilton told Britain's Channel 4 television.

"I am now their only world champion so hopefully they respect and appreciate that and the commitment I'll put in next year."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy