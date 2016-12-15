|
|
|
|
|· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
· NASCAR, Monster Energy announce premier series entitlement partnership (Dec 1, 2016)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
"I'll speak to Toto about next year and say 'I don't want my guys being changed'," Hamilton told Britain's Channel 4 television.
"I am now their only world champion so hopefully they respect and appreciate that and the commitment I'll put in next year."
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|