Petty's Garage Expanding Shop with $2.4 Millon Investment, Addition of 17 Jobs

Posted by: newsla on Dec 20, 2016 - 06:57 PM Petty's Garage Expanding Shop with $2.4 Millon Investment, Addition of 17 Jobs



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



Petty's Garage will expand the Level Cross, N.C., speed shop with a $2.4 million investment. The expansion will include renovations to the shop and the addition of 17 new jobs over the next two years. Construction is slated for the first quarter of 2017. The expansion will allow the team to continue their high-quality performance parts, restorations and custom builds that are fit for "The King".



The added renovations will increase capacity for manufacturing automotive parts, as well as restoring and modifying cars and specialty builds to decrease the service wait time and meet demand. The added jobs will include technicians, as well as management positions, and marketing and sales jobs to the existing Petty's Garage team of 33 employees.



"We're thrilled to announce the expansion of Petty's Garage," said Richard Petty, owner of Petty's Garage. "Petty's Garage is the shop where I grew up building racecars and it is very special to me. It's great that we've now built the demand to expand our team and increase our capabilities. We want to continue the tradition of renovation and innovation. To add to the economic development of Randolph County, and bring new jobs to the community, is something we're extremely proud of as well."



Petty's Garage was founded by Petty as a way to keep his competitive spirit alive. Petty - representing the second of four generations of Petty racers - won 200 NASCAR races in his career, a record many believe will never be broken. He also holds the record for most wins (27) in a season in 1967, including a record-setting 10 consecutive wins.



PaddockTalk Perspective



