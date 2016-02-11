Chandhok Praises Tesla Model S After Electric GT Test

Posted by: ASkyler on Dec 20, 2016 - 06:57 PM Chandhok Praises Tesla Model S After Electric GT Test



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok was hugely impressed with the race-prepared Tesla Model S that will contest the new Electric GT Championship in 2017, after testing the car at Circuit Calafat last week.



Chandhok has vast experience across a range of disciplines and in 2010 became only the second Indian driver ever to race in Formula 1, where he contested 11 Grand Prix with HRT and Caterham.



Having also raced in the FIA Formula E Championship, 32-year-old Chandhok is no stranger to driving all-electric vehicles and has been interested in EGT since its announcement, supporting the series’ values of working towards a more sustainable future.





The EGT Championship, the first 100 per cent zero-emissions championship, was at the Circuit Calafat testing a number of development parts and preparing for Autosport International next month (January 12-15, 2017).



Chandhok said: "I was glad to take up Electric GT's invitation to come and drive the car that the team are working on ahead of their first season in 2017. As a racing driver, you're always curious to test new and different machines and driving a race-prepared Tesla was clearly something I was keen to try.



"The car handles remarkably well and is very balanced despite being in the early stages of development. I'd be interested to see what it's like when they get the P100-based version 2.0 up and running next year, as that should have a lot more power. Mark, Agustin and their team have great ambitions for the series and I look forward to seeing how the project develops over the next six months!"



The EGT Championship will consist of 20 international drivers, both male and female, racing for 10 professional teams in identical Tesla Model S machines equipped with the latest OMP safety equipment and running on bespoke Pirelli tyres. EGT will visit seven classic European circuits in its inaugural season, including Paul Ricard, Barcelona, Assen, Estoril and the Nürburgring, before staging three non-championship races in the Americas.



About Electric GT Championship - New zero-emissions motorsport category promoting sustainable mobility



The championship was announced on 9 March 2016, with the Tesla Model S P100D chosen for the first season, which will get underway in 2017. There will be 10 teams and 20 drivers, who will compete across seven races during season one. Weekends will consist of a 20-minute practice session, 60-minute qualifying, a day race (60km) and a dusk race (60km). Each round will be a weekend-long festival of technology and innovation for sustainability, in and around the circuits. Fans will be able to stream races via Periscope, Twitch and YouTube, as well as interact directly with the teams using social media platforms.



PaddockTalk Perspective



