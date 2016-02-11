3GT Racing Drivers Happy With Second Testing At Daytona

Posted by: newsla on Dec 21, 2016 - 04:50 AM 3GT Racing Drivers Happy With Second Testing At Daytona



The Michigan-based team racing the Lexus RC F GT3 two-car effort, made its official IMSA debut at a test session at Daytona in November where Jack Hawksworth got in a few laps with the No. 14 car. At the second session, Hawksworth was the first driver to hit the track in the No. 15.



“It felt even better this time around,” Hawksworth said. “I thought the entry to the corners felt much smoother and the car was really comfortable to drive. I also got a lot of laps in and that’s very important. We ended the day having learned quite a lot, we’ve really come a long way.”



Scott Pruett, with four Rolex America Championships to his credit, stressed the importance of the first two tests at Daytona before the final, “Roar Before the Rolex 24,” which will be January 6 – 8.



“Testing is paramount,” Pruett said. “Especially when you have a brand, new car and integration with a lot of new guys on your team. It’s been great learning the car and learning to work together.”



Newly announced 3GT Racing endurance drivers Gustavo Menezes and Austin Cindric were also at the test. Menezes took a few laps around the 2.5 mile road course. Teammate Robert Alon, a former LM1 champion, said GTD driving is challenging, “but it’s a great challenge. Everything is a little slower than I’m used to, but it gives me time to think, to be strategic and I like that.”



Paul Gentilozzi, 3GT Managing Partner and winner of the 1994 Rolex 24, said the value of testing before the Rolex 24 cannot be underestimated.



“We all know that it is the most important endurance event of American sports car racing. Winning once establishes your credibility, winning a second time or more is validation of your team’s hard work,” he said. “Our complete goal is to give Lexus their first and most important validation as a company that they can compete against the world’s best.”



The American endurance classic race, Rolex 24 at Daytona, will be January 28 and 29.



