Posted by: newsla on Dec 21, 2016 - 04:50 AM



SealMaster, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of pavement maintenance products and equipment, has extended its title sponsorship agreement with the NHRA, it was announced today by NHRA officials.



“The NHRA is very excited to have SealMaster’s continued support of the NHRA,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “The SealMaster track walk is one of the highlights of a race weekend for NHRA fans and allows them to interact with the stars of the sport.”



As part of the extension, SealMaster will continue to be the presenting sponsor of the popular NHRA Track Walks. SealMaster NHRA Track Walks are held in the morning hours prior to eliminations. During the SealMaster NHRA Track Walk, an NHRA driver or legend of the sport leads spectators in a round-trip walk of the dragstrip, from the starting line to the finish line and back to the starting line.



“The SealMaster Track Walk is a fun way to connect with the NHRA fans,” said SealMaster Franchise Director Rick Simon. “It’s a good fit given who we are; just as a drag strip must be maintained, albeit much differently, so must the world’s pavement. It’s a valuable asset and we exist to preserve and protect it.”



SealMaster will also continue to be a primary sponsor for Kalitta Motorsports, a partnership that began in 2014 with SealMaster coming in as an associate sponsor and evolved to a primary sponsorship for the 2016 season.



With headquarters in Sandusky, Ohio, SealMaster has been the most trusted name in pavement maintenance for more than 40 years. As the most recognized name in pavement maintenance worldwide, SealMaster is a one-stop source for pavement maintenance products and equipment.



