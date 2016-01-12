2016 NHRA: Funny Car World Champ Capps To Spend Christmas Eve Working NFL Sideline With Daughter; San Diego Hall To Honor Him In February

Ron Capps begins reaping the benefits of being the 2016 NHRA Funny Car world champion with Don Schumacher Racing's NAPA AUTO PARTS Dodge Charger R/T.



On Saturday, he will "work" the sidelines holding a parabolic microphone for San Francisco's KNBR radio during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and L.A. Rams at the L.A. Coliseum that will air on FOX at 1:30 p.m. (PT).



It will be Capps' most unique Christmas Eve. A benefit will be looking across the field and seeing his 20-year-old daughter, Taylor, holding the other parabolic microphone for KNBR radio.



"This will be so cool," said Capps, who has performed the duty for KNBR for a Monday Night Football game and a Super Bowl.



"I love Mike (Hohler) and everyone at KNBR. I can't wait to get on the air with those guys and talk about our world championship."



KNBR will also host Capps' wife, Shelley, and son Caden.



Then on Feb. 21, he will be inducted into the San Diego Hall of Champions to honor winning the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car world championship this year with the NAPA AUTO PARTS team led by crew chief Rahn Tobler.



The honor comes on the heels of being selected as the Hall's "November Star of the Month."



The San Diego Hall of Champions is the nation's largest multi-sport museum, boasting three levels of memorabilia and 68,000 square feet. The Hall of Champions is located in San Diego's Balboa Park.



