Nico Rosburg Talks About Winning, Self-Doubt, and Retirement

F1 Word Champion Nico Rosburg said that in his head, he’d lost three times during the season-defining Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month. The 31-year-old German driver won his first world championship before promptly shocking F1 fans and organisers by announcing his retirement from racing shortly after securing the victory, seemingly out of the blue. Rosburg made the statement on Wednesday 15th Dec as he was awarded a lifetime membership at the Automobile Club de Monaco. He went on to say that the moment he really thought he was losing was when his engineer told him that he had to overtake Verstappen, the young Red Bull driver known as ‘Mad Max’, who, according to Rosburg, is notoriously difficult to overtake. Describing the moment as one of the most intense in his career, Rosburg defied the odds to take home the world championship at Abu Dhabi.





Self-Doubt



Although Rosburg has admitted that he was ‘devoured’ by self-doubt during the race, he still called out Lewis Hamilton’s desperate attempts to wreck his race for the title. According to First Post, Hamilton needed Rosburg, who placed second in the Abu Dhabi race as it reached its denouement, to finish further down in order for him to secure a world title for the fourth time.



The Briton, who is notoriously famous for his hard racing, was leading the race and slowed down in order to pile the pressure on Rosburg by backing him up, rather than listening to Mercedes team orders to speed up. However, although Mercedes team bosses have made it quite clear that they were unhappy with the tactics Hamilton used, Rosburg was a little more understanding, although he did describe the move as 'driving like a grandma'. He described Hamilton's tactics as 'smart', reporting that he slowed down in parts where it was difficult to overtake, and speeding up in areas where overtaking would have been possible.



Retirement



Since Rosburg’s victory at Abu Dhabi and subsequent shock retirement, F1 fans, drivers and more have been trying to work out why the 31-year-old decided to quit whilst he is ahead. Many theories surrounding the decision to quit have emerged, with Lewis Hamilton fans claiming that Mercedes favoured Rosburg from the beginning after reassigning some of Hamilton’s mechanics to the German’s car. However, another theory is that Rosburg took inspiration from Alain Prost, who was the last F1 driver to retire as a champion. Similar to Rosburg, Prost finished second in the last race of the F1 season back in 1993, however, managed to win the world title from Ayrton Senna before promptly retiring with four titles to his name.



Emotional Commitment



Despite the various conspiracy theories surrounding his retirement, Rosburg has recently announced that the reason for his decision was because he does not feel that he could make the same kind of emotional commitment any longer. He described 2016 as being ‘pushed like crazy in all directions’, and mentioned the sacrifices that he and his family have had to make due to his involvement in F1,



including not being able to spend as much time as he would like with his wife and young daughter. He said that he has ‘achieved his childhood dream’, and that he’s not willing to put in that sort of commitment again now that he has reached his goal. But, this may not be the final end for Rosburg who admits ‘never giving up’, saying that if he hadn’t won the title in 2016, he would certainly have been back for another year.



