2016 NHRA: J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Television Ratings Soar During 2016 Season

The highly competitive NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series saw increased television ratings during 2016, the first year partnership with FOX Sports.



The highest rated show during the season was the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, which featured Bill Glidden defeating Bob Rahaim in the final. Over the course of the 2016 season, the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series enjoyed a 319 percent increase in comparison to the previous year.



All 10 Pro Mod races on the 2016 schedule aired on FS2 with a half-hour program during primetime hours on the Thursday following each event.



“Every race in the 2016 NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series featured side by side racing with the championship battle coming to the wire at the final race of the season,” said Peter Clifford, NHRA president. “Fans of the sport across the country were able to watch the intense racing action as FOX Sports brought the excitement to the viewers during each broadcast.”



"Fox saw great value in the Pro Mod telecast and gave the half hour telecasts prominent air times throughout the year that delivered substantial ratings. We think the explosive nature of the action, and increased production values added to the ratings increase and made it a better experience for our fans.” said Ken Adelson, VP of NHRA’s television operations.



Featuring the world’s fastest and most unique doorslammer race cars, the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series offers something for every kind of hot-rodding enthusiast. The growing class is highlighted by historic muscle cars, like ’67 Mustangs, ’68 Firebirds, and ’69 Camaros, as well as a variety of late-model American muscle cars. With more than 3,000 horsepower, the suspended door Pro Mod cars travel the quarter-mile in less than six seconds at speeds exceeding 250 mph.





