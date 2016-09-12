IHRA Amps Up Its Digital Media; Announces A Partnership With Ignite2X

Posted by: newsla on Dec 22, 2016 - 06:13 AM IHRA Amps Up Its Digital Media; Announces A Partnership With Ignite2X Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), the world's second-largest drag racing sanctioning body, has partnered with Ignite2X to relaunch Drag Review Magazine (DRM) in digital format. The focus of Drag Review Magazine is to offer fans, members and partners access to one-of-a-kind insight into the IHRA on a quarterly basis.



The revolutionary new Drag Review Magazine is a collaboration between the IHRA and Ignite2X, a renowned branding, advertising and sports marketing agency. Ignite2X engages with consumers and activates programs via traditional, digital, and social media extensions, with the goal of deepening the relationship between brands and their target consumers. Their impressive client list includes: Pop Warner Little Scholars, GoBowling.com, Zebra Pen, Burpee, Real California Milk, Blue Diamond Almonds, and much more.



"Drag racing fans are among the most loyal in motorsports," said Kevin Justice, president of Ignite2X. "We're excited to partner with the IHRA on a media venture that will bring these fans even closer to their favorite sport. In Drag Review Magazine, we'll get under the hood of the entire sport of IHRA drag racing with race coverage, special features and video highlights."



Featuring an all-new look, a brand new, modern style and more coverage, the first issue is scheduled to be released December 2016 and it will offer viewers a recap of the 2016 season as well as a preview into 2017. Each issue includes feature stories, one-of-a-kind insight by IHRA executives, race results, driver highlights, sponsor and member track information and exclusive images. The free, simple-to-use digital version of DRM, offers IHRA-members, sponsor partners and fans access via IHRA.com.



"As part of our strategic push into the digital platform, we are excited to announce our new partnership with Ignite2X and the relaunch of IHRA's Drag Review Magazine," stated IHRA president Mike Dunn. "We are taking a leading role in developing new ways to present the sport of drag racing and to allow easier access to what our sport has to offer as well as highlight the racers and sponsors that make our series successful."



The decision to relaunch Drag Review Magazine is consistent with the IHRA's evolution within the motorsports industry. Parent company, IRG Sports + Entertainment, is actively advancing and looking for new ways to connect with fans, racers, member tracks and sponsor partners. The new digital magazine is one of many new announcements coming as we head into the 2017 season.



PaddockTalk Perspective



