Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage is one of the latest guests featured on the popular motorsport podcast series "Dinner with Racers."



Gossage joined co-hosts Ryan Eversley and Sean Heckman as part of the show's second season in which they visited with 28 different personalities "over dinner" in the world of motorsports.



Eversley and Heckman traveled by van for 40 days and 12,000 miles across 29 states in 2016, including a late October stop at Texas Motor Speedway the week prior to the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR tripleheader race weekend to visit with Gossage.



The 90-minute interview with Gossage is available at http://www.dinnerwithracers.com/ep-53-eddie-gossage/ while all "Dinner with Racers" episodes can be found at www.dinnerwithracers.com or via iTunes.



Other personalities featured in Season 2 along with Gossage were Johnny O'Connell, John Eversley, Calvin Fish, Joey Hand, Janet Guthrie, Brad Kettler, Mike Shank, Marc Miller, Landon Cassill, Dan Binks, Kenny Wallace, Kevin "Rocket" Blanch, Mike Hull, Ed Carpenter, NASCARCASM, Matt Hardigree, Justin Marks, Marty Smith, Max Jones, David Hobbs, Hurley Haywood, Don Whittington, Randy Lanierand PD Cunningham.



