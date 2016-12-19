F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Mercedes, Hamilton balked at Wehrlein solution
Posted by: Admin on Dec 22, 2016 - 06:17 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Mercedes, Hamilton balked at Wehrlein solution


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.

Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap his retirement plans in order to replace the departing Finn Bottas at Williams.

 

It is a blow to Pascal Wehrlein, the junior Mercedes driver who had earlier looked the favourite.

"They (Mercedes) were in a very difficult situation," Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper.

"They have dominated but suddenly lost the world champion, and it happened too late for them to replace him with a top driver because of all the contracts."

So when asked if he would have given the seat to 22-year-old Wehrlein, Tost answered: "Pascal is a great backup driver, but we are talking about the champion team.

"Pascal may be able to fight for victory, but it's too early for him. I've always said that it takes three years for a driver to get comfortable in formula one.

"Of course, Hamilton-Wehrlein was the easiest option for them, but they are fighting for the constructors' championship and a lot of money is at stake.

"And it's also not clear if that driver composition would have a bad influence on the stability of the team," Tost added.

Indeed, Germany's Auto Bild claims that triple world champion Hamilton actually campaigned against Wehrlein joining.

His argument is that the situation of pairing an established champion with a rookie can famously go bad -- just as being Fernando Alonso's teammate at McLaren in 2007 did.

Indeed, it seems boss Toto Wolff was convinced of that possibility, telling the Kolner Express newspaper: "Lewis and Pascal would be an explosive combination.

"What I want to avoid is the Alonso-Hamilton scenario," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy