|
|
|
|
|· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vibram And Monster Energy Honda Team: The Importance Of Keeping Your Feet On The Ground
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!
For the third consecutive year, Vibram and Monster Energy Honda Team will maintain their agreement, with the Italian brand featuring as one of the team’s technical collaborators.
|
|
Keeping a good grip is fundamental in the Dakar Rally, not only for the riders who are in the saddle over endless stretches of ever-changing terrain, but also for the rest of the crew who rely on comfortable, resistant and adaptable footwear able to withstand the race’s constant environmental shifts. Vibram, the global leader in high performance rubber soles, will be along for the ride.
The Monster Energy Honda Team will certainly give their Vibram soles a major workout on a 9000 kilometre Dakarian odyssey that will cover sand, asphalt, earth and rocks. This will involve the squad spending interminable hours hauling the entourage from one bivouac to the next. The mechanics, technicians and other members of the team are already well-acquainted with Vibram and know that they can rely on the footwear for comfort throughout the fortnight of the Dakar. The company has already manufactured models especially for the entire staff. Vibram have supplied the team with the latest casual footwear ideal for day-to-day use in and around the race’s bivouac.
Vibram will also supply the rubber protector for the chassis of the Honda CRF450 RALLY bike, to avoid scrapes and scratches during the race, as well as improving the riders’ grip in the footrest area.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|