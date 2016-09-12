Cathy Hilton Named CMS Ticket Salesperson of the Year

As an eventful year winds to a close at Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials in the speedway’s ticket office recognized the department's top employee for outstanding service and exceeding business goals.



Account Executive Cathy Hilton has been named Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2016 Ticket Office Salesperson of the Year.



Presented annually, the award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty in executing his or her responsibilities in the ticket office.



“Since day one when Cathy first came on board on a full-time basis, she has always been goal-oriented,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Senior Director of Ticket Sales Nick Skrabalak said. “Cathy had a tremendous year in 2016 in every way. She is a tremendous teammate who contributes a lot of intangibles to the position. Cathy is a great representative of Charlotte Motor Speedway and thanks to her tireless efforts, is fully deserving of this honor.”



A native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Hilton joined Charlotte Motor Speedway as a part-time employee with camping and ticket sales in 2010. Since moving to the ticket office on a full-time basis, Hilton’s efforts have resulted in her leading the ticket sales department in overall sales as well as ranking second in upsells.



