|
|
|
|
|· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Formula E Barriers Installed To Bolster Safety Measures In Berlin Following Terrorist Attack
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!
Following a request from the local authorities and police department in Berlin, the FIA Formula E Championship - the electric street racing series - have provided concrete barriers in a bid to boost safety measures around the city following the terrorist attack in the German capital earlier this week.
|
|
Formula E has contributed the same barriers that were used to line the perimeter of the track along Karl-Marx-Allee to protect the public areas surrounding the Christmas markets in Berlin.
Ulrich Weingartner, Managing Partner at Gil und Weingartner - Berlin ePrix event organiser - said: “We are directly in touch with the police department to assist with the organisation and handling of the barriers to various areas around Berlin. Formula E is working with us to provide the concrete barriers from storage free of charge to help protect the Christmas markets. We are not sure whether these barriers will also be used for the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Brandenburg Gate, but we are ready to provide materials if necessary.”
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims involved in the terror attack in Berlin on Monday.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|