Following a request from the local authorities and police department in Berlin, the FIA Formula E Championship - the electric street racing series - have provided concrete barriers in a bid to boost safety measures around the city following the terrorist attack in the German capital earlier this week.





Formula E has contributed the same barriers that were used to line the perimeter of the track along Karl-Marx-Allee to protect the public areas surrounding the Christmas markets in Berlin.



Ulrich Weingartner, Managing Partner at Gil und Weingartner - Berlin ePrix event organiser - said: “We are directly in touch with the police department to assist with the organisation and handling of the barriers to various areas around Berlin. Formula E is working with us to provide the concrete barriers from storage free of charge to help protect the Christmas markets. We are not sure whether these barriers will also be used for the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Brandenburg Gate, but we are ready to provide materials if necessary.”



Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims involved in the terror attack in Berlin on Monday.



