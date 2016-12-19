F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Liberty could scratch Fridays from F1 schedule
Posted by: Admin on Dec 23, 2016 - 06:22 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Liberty could scratch Fridays from F1 schedule


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

New owners Liberty Media are considering scratching Fridays from the F1 race weekend.

That is the claim of respected sports journalist Kevin Garside, who wrote in the British i-newspaper that two-day weekends would be part of a wider shake-up for the sport.

 

Team budget caps, more races in the US and Europe, and a sprint race on Saturday are just part of Liberty's reported plan to attract a wider audience.

"It's all doable," an unnamed F1 team figure said. "There is scope to do something different on race weekends.

"From a team point of view, two race days makes sense, though at the moment contracts with promoters make provision for cars on track over three days, so any change would have to take account of that," the figure added.

However, there is already resistance to Liberty's idea of budget caps, with the upper limit initially set at around EUR 150 million. The big teams say it would be impossible to police.

But Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost insists: "That is nonsense.

"At Toro Rosso, I know how much each screw costs," he told Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper.

"If someone was refusing to show their expenses for a part, then the FIA could simply set the price at double the price of the average of the other teams. You would see that the invoices would flow," Tost added.

Where Tost does disagree with Liberty, meanwhile, is that F1 needs more European races, with the historic French grand prix to return in 2018 after a decade's absence.

"I know I am speaking against my colleagues, but other destinations are needed," he said.

"We have to go to South Africa, we need more US races and should be in Argentina and India. For me, there are too many grands prix in Europe," said the Austrian.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy