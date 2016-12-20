F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Schumacher's son targets F1 title
Posted by: Admin on Dec 28, 2016 - 07:07 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Schumacher's son targets F1 title


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the world championship.

"I want to be formula one world champion, like every driver," said the 17-year-old, who is moving into the top European F3 championship for 2017.

 

"Formula 3 is the next step for me and I can hardly wait," Schumacher told Bild newspaper. "2017 will certainly be a challenge, but the tests in the past few weeks have shown that the car is great fun to drive.

"This is the category that all the big names have come through," said the former Formula 4 driver. "From the point of view of professionalism, it's a bit closer to formula one and a bit more difficult."

However, the young German said he is not setting a deadline for entering F1, saying it will only happen "Once I feel ready for this step.

"I will only know the moment when it comes," said Schumacher. "I will do it in the way that I think is right."

In his earlier karting career, Mick raced under his mother's surname Betsch, but the youngster said he is now happy to be called Schumacher.

"Even if there is a lot of attention on me, I want to race and that's the most important thing."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy