F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: 2017 another tough year for Renault - Hulkenberg
Posted by: Admin on Dec 28, 2016 - 07:07 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: 2017 another tough year for Renault - Hulkenberg


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Nico Hulkenberg thinks 2017 could be a second consecutive tough campaign for the Renault works team.

The German is switching to the carmaker's Enstone based team from Force India, which finished fourth in the 2016 constructors' championship.

 

Renault, on the other hand, finished just ninth this year, off the back of predecessor Lotus' near-collapse of 2015.

"I think next year is still a build-up year," Hulkenberg is quoted by the Daily Express newspaper.

"I hope that next year it is a little bit better already, but I don't expect them to be inside the top six straight away. Even the top ten is probably going to be challenging," he added.

Even if 2017 is bad, though, 29-year-old Hulkenberg sounds more optimistic about Renault's future.

"These things take time, to build the infrastructure back up, get good people on board and develop the car," he said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy