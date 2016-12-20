2016 F1: Massa not commenting on F1 return

Posted by: Admin on Dec 28, 2016 - 07:09 AM



Felipe Massa is still refusing to comment on widespread speculation his F1 retirement will be very short lived. Given Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, it is reported that Massa will call off his retirement in order to replace Valtteri Bottas at Williams, with the Finn heading off to Mercedes.



But after playing in a charity football match in his native Sao Paulo, Massa refused to comment on the widespread rumours. "I'm just going to enjoy my vacation, and that's it," he is quoted by Brazil's UOL Esporte.



