2016 F1: Lauda slams Brawn's Mercedes contribution

Posted by: Admin on Dec 28, 2016 - 07:11 AM



Niki Lauda has hit out at Ross Brawn's contribution to the recent success of the Mercedes team. Recently, former boss Brawn indicated he left the project after the 2013 campaign due to disagreements with Lauda and Toto Wolff.



"He refused to work with Paddy Lowe," Lauda, the F1 legend and team chairman, told Die Welt newspaper. "It's a pity that it happened," he added. "But judge for yourself. "When he left, Mercedes immediately took second place in the constructors' championship, and then won three titles in a row. I have nothing more to add," said Lauda.



