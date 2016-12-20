F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal ? (Dec 15, 2016)
More Rumors!
2016 F1: Rosberg exit is Ricciardo boost
Posted by: Admin on Dec 28, 2016 - 07:11 AM
Formula 1 News
2016 F1: Rosberg exit is Ricciardo boost


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

The shock retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg is a big boost to Daniel Ricciardo's title chances.

That is the view of Ricciardo's Australian countryman Mark Webber, who thinks his Red Bull successor is among one of the very best in the sport today.

 

"Daniel was probably the most consistent driver in the field this year and he's absolutely world class, in the top three drivers," he told The Age newspaper.

Many are expecting Red Bull to be strong in 2017, given the team and part-time designer Adrian Newey's tendency to get new regulations right.

And Webber thinks a weaker Mercedes will simply boost Ricciardo's title chances even more.

"He (Ricciardo) is in a position to go again next year and certainly vie for the championship if Red Bull can get the car together," said Webber, "because Nico is virtually impossible to replace in the short term at Mercedes.

"Nico and Lewis (Hamilton) drove each other to be better, but now they won't have that all-star lineup. Lewis is brilliant and absolutely ruthless, but this will shake up the F1 market," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy