JD Motorsports Working On 2017 Lineups

Posted by: newsla on Dec 30, 2016 - 09:27 AM



After a very successful 2016, NASCAR team owner Johnny Davis is hard at work fine-tuning his operation for the new Xfinity Series season.



The three JD Motorsports with Gary Keller cars finished 16th, 17th and 18th in driver points in the very competitive Xfinity Series in 2016. Davis, one of the series’ veteran team owners, is looking to improve on that performance in the upcoming season.



“The Xfinity Series gets tougher every year,” Davis said. “It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to keep three solid cars on the road and in the heat of the competition every week, but we’re here working on getting ready and being set to go when Daytona rolls around in February.”



Davis continues to look for the right blend of drivers, sponsors and team partners as the new season approaches.



Ross Chastain, one of the series’ best young drivers, will return to JD Motorsports for a third season next year. The rest of the driver/team lineup at the Gaffney-based operation remains open as Davis works on building partnerships with strong drivers and partners interested in riding along with one of the series’ top operations.



“We’re looking for the best drivers and the best sponsors and partners to help us have another successful year,” Davis said. “It takes the full package to go racing and do it right these days, and we want to put together the best possible packages as we build cars and get everything set for the start of the season.



“By the time engines are fired at Daytona, we hope to have three strong entries ready to head into the first turn.”



