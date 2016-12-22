2016 F1: McLaren denies Alonso-Le Mans report

McLaren has rubbished reports that Fernando Alonso will star as the British marque prepares to return to Le Mans.

The Spanish website motoryracing.com said the information came straight from McLaren's new executive chief Zak Brown, who was quoted as saying the team has acknowledged Alonso's desire to tackle the fabled 24 hour sports car race.