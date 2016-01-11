F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ?
Posted by: Admin on Jan 03, 2017 - 06:51 AM
Rumor
2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ?


Ferrari will crack the 1000 horse power barrier with its 2017 engine, according to a report in Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The sports newspaper also speculated that the Maranello team's new machine, codenamed 668 and set to be launched on February 24, will have a narrow nose and new gearbox.

 

As for power, the correspondent wrote: "Among other things, the increased fuel allowance will (mean the engine can) achieve and exceed 1000hp, which was already approached last season with peaks of 970-980hp."



