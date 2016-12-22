|
It is just the latest sign that Finn Valtteri Bottas is the one who has been selected to replace the suddenly-retired Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Bottas is even believed to have had a secret Christmas seat fitting at Mercedes' factory.
When asked about his son's chances of securing the seat, rally legend Carlos Sainz told Spanish radio Cope: "There is no way, because Mercedes have already decided on Bottas.
"It's just a matter of time before they announce it."
Bottas' departure from his watertight Williams contract has been possible via a financial settlement and the expected return from retirement of Felipe Massa.
"Honestly, for me, this decision (of Massa's) is a mistake," former F1 driver Jean Todt told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Felipe had stopped and turned the page. And what if he now discovers that the Williams isn't quick?"
