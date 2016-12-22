F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver ? (Dec 19, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Race starts to be even harder in 2017 ? (Dec 15, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Hakkinen hopes to see Schumacher again
Posted by: Admin on Jan 03, 2017 - 06:55 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hakkinen hopes to see Schumacher again


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

As the three-year anniversary of his skiing accident passes, Michael Schumacher is quietly turning 48.

The anniversaries have not escaped the attention of the F1 legend's old title nemesis, Mika Hakkinen, who called the German "a great man".

 

"He is an incredible personality and a great person," the Finn told Germany's Bild newspaper. "I am as affected by his fate as anyone.

"It would be great if he is better and we can see him again someday," Hakkinen added.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said Schumacher's inner circle is incredibly tight, with former Ferrari colleagues Luca Badoer and Jean Todt among only a select few who are allowed to visit his home in Switzerland.

"I miss him very much," former Ferrari tester Badoer told Corriere della Sera. "But I follow him, because in life there is always hope."

However, almost nothing is known publicly about Schumacher's health, after he struck and hit a rock while skiing in late 2013.

"There is complete silence," one of his skiing friends, Mats Nordstrom, told Expressen newspaper.

"I have contact with people who know Michael very, very well, but for the most recent time, even they have received no reports. It is sad, very sad."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy