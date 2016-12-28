F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: No 2017 return for Haryanto
Posted by: Admin on Jan 04, 2017 - 06:59 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: No 2017 return for Haryanto


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Rio Haryanto has dropped out of the running to return to F1 in 2017.

The Indonesian rookie's 2016 season ended prematurely with sponsor trouble, and now his main backer Pertamina has pulled out completely.

 

Haryanto, 23, had been in the running to return this year with either Manor or Sauber.

But his mother, Indah Pennywati, told the Asian news source Rappler that her son "Will not be in F1 this year".

"The deadline with the Sauber team is up," she added, referring the Swiss outfit that is believed to have now signed Pascal Wehrlein.

Pennywati said her son is now likely to work in 2017 with the family's popular stationary business, Kiky.

Deputy Indonesian sports minister Gatot S Dewa Broto commented: "I was of course very sorry when I heard that Rio could no longer compete in F1.

"We hope that Rio's career does not end just because of a lack of funds," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy