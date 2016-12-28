|
"Without wanting to blame someone, the family tragedy of the technical director clearly caused problems for Ferrari," said Frenchman Alesi.
"In terms of the performance in Australia, I would have expected another season from Ferrari. But I'm sure 2017 will be different," he added.
Alesi also pointed a finger in Sebastian Vettel's direction, after the German appeared to become overcome with frustration at times during the 2016 struggle.
"Vettel has won four titles, so I have the greatest modesty when I tell him that Ferrari is something bigger than a F1 car. Ferrari is racing history," he said.
"Ferrari has a whole country behind it. That's what he should think of in his relationship with the Tifosi, and when he talks on the radio," added Alesi.
PaddockTalk Perspective