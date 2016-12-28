F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Allison 'tragedy' hurt Ferrari
Posted by: Admin on Jan 04, 2017 - 06:48 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Allison 'tragedy' hurt Ferrari


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Jean Alesi thinks the departure of James Allison in 2016 had a big impact on Ferrari's season.

The former team driver told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport that it was "sad" to see the great Maranello marque not win a single race last season.

 

"Without wanting to blame someone, the family tragedy of the technical director clearly caused problems for Ferrari," said Frenchman Alesi.

"In terms of the performance in Australia, I would have expected another season from Ferrari. But I'm sure 2017 will be different," he added.

Alesi also pointed a finger in Sebastian Vettel's direction, after the German appeared to become overcome with frustration at times during the 2016 struggle.

"Vettel has won four titles, so I have the greatest modesty when I tell him that Ferrari is something bigger than a F1 car. Ferrari is racing history," he said.

"Ferrari has a whole country behind it. That's what he should think of in his relationship with the Tifosi, and when he talks on the radio," added Alesi.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy