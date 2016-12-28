2017 F1: Mercedes to launch 2017 car in February

Mercedes on Wednesday announced it will launch its 2017 car on 23 February. The event, and the title-defending W08's first laps, will take place at British grand prix venue Silverstone.



Mercedes announced the news in the form of a competition, where the winning fans will attend the launch. "I wish you all the best and hopefully I get to see you guys there," Lewis Hamilton said in a video message.



