RC Enerson to Complete Driver Line-Up for the Rolex 24

With the Rolex 24 at Daytona only weeks away, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports is happy to announce Verizon IndyCar driver RC Enerson will complete the driver line-up for the 24-hour endurance race later this month.



"We’re pleased to add RC to the line-up for the Rolex 24. I was able to meet him at Sebring a few weeks ago, and I think he’s going to be a great addition to the team," said team owner Bobby Oergel.





Enerson, 19, competed for three years in the US F2000 National Championship, before moving up to Indy Lights. He finished fourth overall in 2015 in the Indy Lights Championship and completed half of the 2016 Indy Lights season before joining Dale Coyne Racing for three rounds in the IndyCar Series.



"I’m very excited to join PR1 for the Rolex 24. Before this opportunity, I was primarily focused on the open wheel side of racing and making my way to the IndyCar Series. I’m still working on other IndyCar prospects for the 2017 season, but wanted to find a home where I could continue to race now. My driver coach was able to put me in contact with Bobby [Oergel]. We met in Sebring a few weeks ago during a test, and we decided PR1 would be a great fit. Now we're excited to see what we can do on the sports car side of things at Daytona," explained Enerson.



Enerson will make his first laps in the Ligier JS P217 at the Roar before the Rolex 24 later this week. The Ligier is also a new car for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports for the 2017 season.



"I’m definitely looking forward to turning my first laps in the P2 car and especially at Daytona. I mean who wouldn’t want to drive in the Rolex 24? It’s an incredible opportunity, and I’m ready to meet everyone at the Roar and see what we can do."



Enerson will share the car with Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup drivers Mike Gausch, José Gutierrez and Tom Kimber-Smith.



In addition to Enerson completing the driver line up, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports is also pleased to have Von Erl join the team as the title sponsor for the 24 Hours of Daytona. Von Erl is an Austrian based e-cigarette and vaping company that started as an innovations department of an Austrian medical technology company. Cuttwood and Halcyon will also provide sponsorship in 2017. Both Cuttwood, who sponsored the PR1 PC machine in 2015, and Halcyon are California based e-cigarette and vaping companies.



The team and drivers return to the track on Thursday, January 6-8 for the Roar before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. Be sure to follow us on Twitter (@PR1Motorsports) and like us on Facebook to stay up to date with all of the latest news from our team and drivers!



