F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1
Posted by: Admin on Jan 05, 2017 - 06:51 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one.

Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the ultra-competitive European F3 series this year, which was the category that launched Max Verstappen and so many other top drivers' careers.

 

Asked by Germany's Sport Bild if he would like to see young Mick on the grid, Ecclestone answered: "If he is anywhere near as good as his father, why not?

"It would be good for formula one if the name Schumacher was with us again," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy