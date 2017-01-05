|
"It's fantastic," the Frenchman told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "but it would have been astonishing if Ferrari had allowed such an opportunity to escape.
"Giovinazzi is a well educated young man, which is rare these days, but above all he is an excellent driver," Alesi added. "He came within a hair of the title in his first GP2 season, now he just needs some good kilometres."
Another Ferrari junior, meanwhile, is Alesi's own 17-year-old son Giuliano, but the youngster is staying put for a second season of GP3 this year.
"Working with the (Ferrari) academy is a guarantee," said 52-year-old Alesi. "Giuliano can develop without rushing."
Asked, however, if his son might make his breakthrough and test a formula one car this year, Alesi answered with defiance.
"If necessary, I would lay down in front of the box exit!" he exclaimed. "Giuliano can only think of GP3 for now.
"If he wants to get in a F1 car, then we have one at home that he can get in and I will take a photo."
