F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
· New entitlement deal between NASCAR and Monster will grow both brands (Dec 2, 2016)
· Jimmie Johnson's Visibility Has Grown Since Homestead-Miami (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
· 2016 F1: Capito leaving McLaren ? (Dec 20, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Ecclestone defends Vettel amid criticism
Posted by: Admin on Jan 05, 2017 - 06:52 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Ecclestone defends Vettel amid criticism


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Bernie Ecclestone has jumped to the defence of Sebastian Vettel, amid criticism of the Ferrari driver's performance and frustration in 2016.

"It's not his fault that he's not winning," the F1 supremo told Sport Bild, referring to the German driver.

 

"It's about the car and the team," Ecclestone insisted.

"Ferrari has fallen back into the time before Schumacher and Todt," he explained. "There are too many Italians working there.

"Nothing against Italy, but running a team successfully is not in their DNA. Ferrari needs fresh blood," Ecclestone said. "But I'm sure Sebastian is doing everything he can to succeed."

F1's 86-year-old chief executive also played down rumours Vettel might be looking to jump ship to Mercedes for 2018.

"Sebastian's mission is called Ferrari, because I know that he wants to succeed there first," said Ecclestone.

However, he doubts that either Ferrari or Red Bull will be able to stop Mercedes' dominance this year.

"I don't think so," Ecclestone said. "Their engine will still be the best, giving them a huge advantage.

"Equalising the situation can only be done with new engine regulations, so we need to do that as soon as possible."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy