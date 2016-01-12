JGL Racing Continues Growth In Preparation for 2017 NASCAR Season

Posted by: newsla on Jan 06, 2017 - 06:05 AM JGL Racing Continues Growth In Preparation for 2017 NASCAR Season Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! JGL Racing completed a successful 2016 season by narrowly missing the inaugural NASCAR XFINITY Series Chase by one spot and showcasing a group of Rising Stars with its unique Young Guns program. The Denver, North Carolina based team will continue with its growth process as it eyes an even more successful 2017 campaign with its long term goal of being the top independent team in the XFINITY Series.



For the second year in a row the team will field the No. 28 WinField Toyota with driver Dakoda Armstrong who is coming off a 13th place finish in the 2016 XFINITY Series final drivers' standings. The organizations No. 24 Toyota will once again feature the Young Guns program with discussions currently underway with potential drivers and sponsors.



Additionally, JGL Racing has recently purchased several Toyota's from Joe Gibbs Racing. As it did in 2016, the team will also continue to utilize the JGR engine program.



"We are committed to taking the next steps in our growth process," said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing. "Furthering our relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing is all an effort to better our program and satisfying our goal of being the top independent team in the series. Having Dakoda back for a second season is going to be beneficial for everyone and gives us a platform to grow on."



JGL Racing is also in the midst of a building expansion in an effort to provide the best facility possible for the race team. The addition of a second building being constructed next to the team's current facility is near completion and will provide for additional space for the expanded car inventory.



The additional space, as well as the purchase of a Mittler Brothers ultimate pull down rig, allows for the body shop and engineering program to expand as well. With their sights set on future expansion, the organization has also purchased land in the area where a new state-of-the-art race facility will begin construction in the coming months.



"Everything we are doing is geared towards making us the best possible NASCAR team we can be", added Whitener. "In addition to our relationship with JGR, we are also working with Toyota in an effort to be more competitive on and off the track. We think the future looks bright for JGL Racing and this is exciting times for all of us."



The 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway on February 25th with the running of the PowerShares QQQ 300.



PaddockTalk Perspective



