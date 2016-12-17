Adverse Weather Conditions Force Cancellation Of Sixth Dakar Stage In Bolivia

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 07, 2017 - 08:42 AM Adverse Weather Conditions Force Cancellation Of Sixth Dakar Stage In Bolivia



Dakar Rally officials have taken the decision to cancel the sixth special stage of the event between Oruro and La Paz on the Bolivian Altoplano.



Several competitors were still making their way through Friday’s special stage and extreme weather conditions were hampering their progress. This left many teams with insufficient time to prepare for Saturday’s special. Furthermore, scouts sent by the organisers to reconnoitre the special reported that the surface of the tracks was steadily deteriorating in ongoing adverse weather conditions.





The Ford Ranger crew of Marco Bulacia and Claudio Bustos are currently 23rd overall and will now make their way to La Paz on a road liaison and then enjoy a full day of rest on Sunday, while team technicians check their car thoroughly and prepare it for the second half of the event next week.



Bulacia’s latest generation South Racing Ford Ranger was prepared by Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) with collaboration from South Racing. Bulacia has additional backing from YPFB, Vialco, Hard Rock Santa Cruz, BOA and Ende for his second Dakar with South Racing.







