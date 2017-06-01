F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Manor to enter administration again
Posted by: Admin on Jan 07, 2017 - 08:42 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Manor to enter administration again


Manor is once again facing the prospect of collapse, according to authoritative British media reports on Friday.

The well-connected Sky News, as well as the BBC, claim that despite owner Stephen Fitzpatrick hinting recently that a new buyer had been found, administrators are in fact set to be appointed as money runs out.

 

Manor did not comment.

But the BBC cited a source who informed that the team's staff were told of the unfortunate news on Friday morning.

Both reports said UK insolvency experts FRP Advisory, who oversaw Manor's period of administration and near collapse two years ago, would once again be appointed.

FRP also did not comment.



