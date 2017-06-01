2017 F1: Renault to launch on February 21

Posted by: Admin on Jan 07, 2017 - 08:43 AM 2017 F1: Renault to launch on February 21



Renault has become the fourth F1 team to reveal a 2017 car launch date. But, out of Force India, Mercedes and Ferrari, the French team will actually be the first to launch, on February 21.



A location for the Enstone based team's reveal was not divulged. "I'm really excited to be a part of the Renault family," Force India refugee Nico Hulkenberg said in an official video released earlier this week.



