Monster Yamaha Tech3 To Link Up With Barracuda For The Next Two Years

Posted by: newsla on Jan 09, 2017 - 06:04 AM Monster Yamaha Tech3 To Link Up With Barracuda For The Next Two Years Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! The Monster Yamaha Tech3Monster Yamaha Tech3 M1 2017 Team is delighted to announce that it will join forces with the high-quality motorcycle aftermarket parts company, Barracuda for the forthcoming MotoGP campaigns. Since it’s foundation in 2002, the Italian firm has gone from strength to strength and it is currently the top seller of motorcycle accessories in Italy as it proceeds to grow throughout Europe and around the world. The expertly crafted products and fast delivery always ensure that customer satisfaction is met as Barracuda continues to be a leader in the industry. The Tech3 team is excited to collaborate with Alessandro Giardina and the Florentine company.



Hervé Poncharal:

“The Monster Yamaha Tech3 team is proud and happy to welcome our new partner Barracuda, the well-respected Italian company who specialise in designing and selling quality aftermarket parts for motorcycles. The first time that I met Alessandro Giardina, it was obvious that we both have similar passions about succeeding, as well as the same idea about wanting to work together and now we can finally join forces after talking for a few seasons. The company make top quality products and Alessandro Giardina is an accomplished entrepreneur who sees MotoGP as the best platform to promote his company. Our ambitions and goals match so I am certain that we can help Barracuda to continue their growth around the world. Furthermore, this collaboration has come at the perfect moment as we are starting a new adventure with the double Moto2 World Champion Johann Zarco and the intermediate class race winner Jonas Folger who are both very exciting riders. Altogether there is a lot of enthusiasm and to have Barracuda link up with us adds to it all and we hope to have a long-term partnership, which goes beyond the two years that we have agreed on. I would like to thank and welcome Alessandro and Barracuda once again and hopefully we can achieve what we aim for.”



Alessandro Giardina:

“Barracuda is an Italian company which focuses on aftermarket parts for street and racing motorcycles. We are based in Florence and we work to bring the best Italian design to the world, plus Barracuda offers full distribution to most of the planet and for every country, there is a web partner. Now, I am happy to announce that we will promote our brand in MotoGP by working with the Monster Yamaha Tech3 Team. I have so much belief in the 2017 project with the two rookie riders and I am sure that we can get the best out of it. I trust Hervé Poncharal a lot as well as Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger who will be strong for our French and German markets respectively. In addition, I am convinced that we will have a successful season and we will do all that we can to support Hervé and the Tech3 team, plus we like the French spirit, so we are very excited to see what we can achieve together.”



