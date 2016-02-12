F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
· 2016 F1: 2017 cars to have 'ugly' airbox sails ? (Dec 21, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ?
Posted by: Admin on Jan 09, 2017 - 06:12 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ?


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Felipe Massa had to break an agreement to race in Formula E this year, according to the Spanish sports daily Marca.

Although the Brazilian had officially retired from formula one, it is believed Williams convinced him to return in 2017 in order to replace Valtteri Bottas.

 

None of the news is official, but Bottas will reportedly head to Mercedes for 2017, following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to quit the sport as world champion.

As a result of the late shakeup, Marca claims Massa actually broke a "preliminary contract" he had agreed with a Formula E team for 2017.

"The deal was done," correspondent Jaime Martin said. "However, with Rosberg's decision, everything changed."

The report said Massa's contract with the unnamed Formula E team was broken "amicably".



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy