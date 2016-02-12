|
None of the news is official, but Bottas will reportedly head to Mercedes for 2017, following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to quit the sport as world champion.
As a result of the late shakeup, Marca claims Massa actually broke a "preliminary contract" he had agreed with a Formula E team for 2017.
"The deal was done," correspondent Jaime Martin said. "However, with Rosberg's decision, everything changed."
The report said Massa's contract with the unnamed Formula E team was broken "amicably".
