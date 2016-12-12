JRM Adds Anthony Alfredo to Late Model Lineup for 2017

Anthony Alfredo, a 17-year-old native of Ridgefield, Conn., will join the JR Motorsports Late Model program in 2017, the team announced today. Alfredo will drive the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet in 20 Late Model events in the Southeast, competing alongside veteran Josh Berry in the No. 88 Chevrolet to solidify the team's two-car lineup.



Alfredo was the 2016 Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro Division champion, and spent much of last year racing Late Models for Lee Faulk Racing. He comes to JRM on the heels of a season which included one win at Greenville Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, 15 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in 26 starts.



“Anthony is an exciting addition to our championship-caliber Late Model team at JR Motorsports, and he will be an invaluable part of the effort on the track and off,” said L.W. Miller, director of motorsports at JRM. “Over the past three seasons, the team’s performance has been on an upward trajectory and the addition of a talented young driver like Anthony is a good way to keep that on the rise going forward.”



Alfredo’s racing career began in go-karts at the age of 6. His talent earned him a spot on Faulk’s developmental team after competing in the Winter Heat Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Legend Cars. Alfredo went on to make 18 starts in the Late Model and Limited Late Model classes for Faulk, earning a victory, seven top-five and 15 top-10 results in 2015.



“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to drive for JR Motorsports' Late Model team this year,” Alfredo, a senior with Keystone National High School said. “I am very excited for the upcoming race season and look forward to furthering my progression as a driver with JRM. Being a teammate with Josh Berry is something that can help me improve a lot as I know I can learn so much from him.”



Now in its 16th year of competition, the JRM Late Model program has scored 40 victories in the last three seasons and a pair of track championships since 2012. Berry also won the CARS Late Model Stock Car owner championship in 2016.



