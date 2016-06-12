2017 NHRA: NHRA To Honor First Responders With NHRA Salute To First Responders Program In 2017

In the high-speed world of NHRA Championship Drag Racing, things can happen in the blink of an eye. Wins and losses are decided by milliseconds but when things go wrong on the track, NHRA racers know that they also can rely on the lightning-quick response of the NHRA Safety Safari presented by AAA.



Through the 2017 season, the NHRA will pay tribute to the legion of first responders, the heroes who are among the first people to arrive and assist at a scene of an emergency.



NHRA Salutes First Responders will honor medical professionals, law-enforcement officers, firefighters, members of the armed forces, and a number of other professions charged with the safety and well-being of the public, much like the Safety Safari is charged with the safety and well-being of the racing community.



The Safety Safari, initially created in 1954 to travel the country and educate racers about how to conduct events, was the first full-time team devoted to safety in North American motorsports and has ultimately become world famous as one of motorsports’ premier safety and rescue teams, always first and fast to arrive on the scene to help racers in need.



The NHRA is encouraging fans to participate in the NHRA Salute to First Responders program by posting their own salute to a special first responder in their local community. Fans can post videos and photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram telling the NHRA why they want to honor this person using the hashtag #NHRASalutes. Fans can also email their salutes to social@nhra.com for a chance to have their posts featured at the races.



At each event, NHRA will honor local heroes and first responders with discounted tickets and a special Safety Safari parade as well as acknowledgement and salutes on a number of NHRA platforms including, NHRA.com and the FOX Sports/FS1 telecast.



