F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Liberty not offering teams voting power ? (Dec 28, 2016)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Rossi 'logical choice' for Mercedes
Posted by: Admin on Jan 10, 2017 - 06:16 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Rossi 'logical choice' for Mercedes


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Mercedes should have been braver and signed MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi for 2017.

That is the view of former F1 driver Alex Zanardi, amid news the German team will almost certainly sign up Williams' Valtteri Bottas instead.

 

"For me, Valentino was the most logical choice," Zanardi, a former Williams driver, told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mercedes has had to engineer a complex deal to get Bottas out of his 2017 Williams contract, involving Felipe Massa calling off his retirement and perhaps even fast-forwarding Paddy Lowe's move to Williams.

But Zanardi thinks Rossi, the 37-year-old flamboyant motorcycle racing star, would have been a more exciting choice to replace retiring world champion Nico Rosberg.

"I think it would have been perfect," he said. "His arrival in formula one would have boosted the audience a lot.

"Can you imagine the media impact that a single victory by Valentino at the wheel of a Mercedes would have had?" Zanardi, now a 50-year-old Paralympic hand-cycling champion, added.

But with Bottas set to be confirmed instead, Zanardi thinks Mercedes will again be strong in 2017 anyway.

He dismissed Ferrari's chances of a big improvement.

"I honestly do not think there will be a great improvement," said Zanardi. "I expect to see (Lewis) Hamilton win."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy